Local Theater Training Special Needs Students at Risk of Shutting Down

A theater program in Miami-Dade County is a one-of-a-kind group that trains students with disabilities. Now, Inclusion Theater Project - part of Area Stage Company - is on the verge of being shut down.

The organization based at Sunset Place recently learned they lost a grant from the state. Inclusion Theater Project has been around since 2014. The group focuses on people’s abilities rather than disabilities. It’s been compared to the Special Olympics but for artists.

Families tell NBC 6 this theater program has made all the difference in their child’s life and growth.

“They bring out the best in these kids. They audition, they are competitive at the same time. They are treated with love and care. They bring that comradery, and friendship and they teach them about who they are,” said Betty Bales, whose daughter is in the program.

“I love to sing, I love to act, ITP – I have also made many friends,” said Elizabeth Bales.

Bales, 22, has Autism and she has not only made friends through ITP but given an opportunity to showcase her artistic skills through Area Stage Company’s Inclusion Theater Project. She has played Wendy in a Peter Pan production, she’s been in Pinocchio as well as several other productions.

The project has been free thanks to a nearly $300,000 grant from the state, but the executive director, Maria Banda Rodaz, says they have had to cut the program down to only a few dozen students and began charging a fee. They still are unsure of the future.

“I went from 300 students now to 75. I have 75 students now and I’m struggling to keep the funding alive and this year is crucial that I get funding that would be our campaign through Give Miami Day the idea is to garner enough funding that I can reopen in January,” Rodaz told NBC 6.

Rodaz said she currently has nine kids who were born mute and are now singing. The organization is hoping to help raise funds through Give Miami Day which takes place on Thursday, November 17. The 24-hour online fundraising event encourages people to donate to a Miami-Dade non-profit.

You can find more information about donating to Area Stage Company’s Inclusion Theater Project by clicking on this link.