Local youth orchestra wins international competition in Vienna

The Musicall Youth Orchestra had outstanding success with El Manisero by Moises Simons.

By NBC6

A local youth orchestra from Miami won 1st place at the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival in Vienna.

The Musicall Youth Orchestra is part of the non-profit organization created in 2013 with the belief of the transformative power of music education.

According to a press release, the orchestra performed with “outstanding success” an ensemble of El Manisero by Moises Simons.

The Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival takes place in July and features orchestras and ensembles from nations all over the world.

According to the press release, the jurists are made of top professionals who also teach at the Summa Cum Laude International Academy in Vienna.  

