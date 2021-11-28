Locals Gather to Celebrate the Start of Hanukkah on Lincoln Road

Many gathered on Lincoln Road for the 20th Annual Hanukkah Festival to celebrate the first night of the holiday on Sunday.

The night was marked by beautiful weather, stunning art displays, delicious food, dancing and other traditions. A menorah was even lit by local residents and the mayor of Miami Beach.

The festivities were hosted by the Chabad House of Miami Beach. Keeping with tradition, Rabbi Katz and his wife gave away jelly donuts and potato pancakes.

A focal point of the event was the giant menorah and “world’s largest spinning dreidel," both made of seashells. The artist of the sculptures said more than 95% of the seashells were collected on Miami Beach.

"The menorah represents the eight days of Hannukah and it represents so much that all of us can understand like light, democracy, freedom and respect for everyone," said artist Roger Abramson.

The seashell menorah and dreidel aren’t out all year, but are instead stored in a warehouse most of the year. Abramson said it takes about three weeks to restore the sculptures due to the delicacy of the shells.