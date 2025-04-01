Locals gear up to run the Boston Marathon to raise funds for Cancer research

Three Florida men, united under a common goal of helping advance cancer research, will be running the iconic 129th Boston Marathon in a few weeks with the Dana-Farber Marathon team.

“One of the reasons that I got into endurance sports was to raise money for cancer organizations,” said Dana Kreiss. “My mom has had two bouts with cancer.”

Kreiss of Miami Beach, Jose Sepulveda from Palmetto Bay and Alfredo Laboy of Sweetwater spoke to NBC6 about their personal journeys and helping support loved ones who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“I started running in high school; I was on a cross-country team for my high school, then I stopped running,” said Sepulveda. “Around 2015, I picked up marathons; I ran my first New York City Marathon and started the journey to try to complete the first six world majors.”

They’re joining more than 500 Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge teammates to run the historic Boston Marathon on April 21. Their goal is to raise $8.5 million for cancer research.

“I never thought I was going to be able to run Boston,” expressed Laboy. “I did learn about, you know, running for charity.”

This marathon is one of the most prestigious in the world and arguably one of the most difficult to get into. Runners may qualify by time based on age and gender or by signing up with a charity—agreeing to fundraise a certain amount by the time the race begins.

“There's something about the journey... when you know somebody with cancer... it's hard for you to do anything other than offering support,” said Kreiss.

His mother, Diane, has battled cancer twice. He tells NBC 6 she is doing well, currently in remission once again.

“The first was Breast Cancer when I was in high school, and most recently, you know, she had a cancer that spread all over her body two years ago,” he explained.

Laboy too, said that this upcoming Boston race is personal.

“I lost my father to cancer, to lung cancer, in 1987 when I was a kid,” he said. “I lost my brother to lung cancer also in 2013.”

Sepulveda also runs for the prominent women in his life who were once battling the disease.

“Mi abuelita, my grandmother who passed from cancer, I think was in 2018 and she meant the world to me and my family, my kids…and also my sister-in-law's mother, abuela Sonia, who also passed away from cancer,” Sepulveda shared. “Both of these were strong women that supported and were role models for our families.”

For serious athletes across the globe, competing in an Abbott World Marathon Majors Race, which consists of Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York City and most recently Sydney (added this year as the seventh), is a goal.

With the Boston Marathon up next for these three local men, they’re one step closer to receiving that six-star medal, all while raising funds for a very personal cause.

“I'm proud to be representing, you know, the leading institute in cancer in the United States, which is Dana-Farber,” concluded Laboy. “Contributing to what they're doing so that we can, not just ease the pain, but hopefully find a cure for this disease.”

If you’d like to contribute to their fundraising goal, , please click on their names above.