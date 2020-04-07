Locations Opening for Paper Unemployment Benefit Applications as Florida Attempts to Fix Website

Residents lined up hours before locations were scheduled to open Tuesday across South Florida to submit paper applications for unemployment benefits as the state attempts to fix problems with their website amid the increased number of applicants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Four locations were set to open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Hialeah for residents to get paper applications - something the state has encouraged residents to do after recent problems with the state's website.

The locations where applications can be picked up are:

Slade Park, 2501 West 74th Street, Hialeah, FL 33016

Goodlet Park, 4200 West 8th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012

John F. Kennedy Library, 190 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

Babcock Park, 651 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33010

Applications should be filled out and mailed back to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the implementation of changes to help processing applications for reemployment assistance.

“We want this system to be accessible to people, so that they have a way to do it, and it is responsive,” DeSantis said.

He said the computer system's capacity has been increased to handle 120,000 simultaneous connections, about double the peak usage in recent weeks, and by Tuesday 750 additional state employees will be trained to handle and process phone calls. Private call centers are also being given contracts to provide additional service.

“It would take seven seconds just to connect through, that may have been okay in 1996 but not in 2020, so the capacity has improved,” DeSantis said.

Stuart Wein told NBC 6 last week about his experience with the online system. He said he has spent hours trying to input data and each time he gets kicked out with the system giving him an error message.

“I tried to claim weeks, and it kept doing the same thing again, kicking me back to the beginning, and back to the beginning,” Wein said.

Last week, 3.8 million calls were made to the department, 50% more than all of last year.

More than 520,000 Floridians have applied for unemployment since March 15, compared to 326,000 in all of last year.

'We are in a position where people have lost their jobs, they are looking for relief and they were having a lot of difficulty," DeSantis said. “People were on this site and it was timing out. People would go hours and hours upon end and it was totally unacceptable. You have a single mother who no longer has a job, who has to worry about how the rent is going to be paid, how food is going to be put on the table. We want this system to be accessible.”