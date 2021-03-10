coronavirus vaccine

Long Lines Again at Covid Vaccination Site at Miami-Dade College

Staffers said state eligibility criteria were being enforced Wednesday after earlier confusion

Long lines of cars and pedestrians were once again stretching out of a COVID-19 vaccination site in Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The federally supported site at Miami-Dade College's North Campus has been busy after it appeared to be offering shots to anyone who showed up Tuesday, breaking from the eligibility requirements set by Gov. Ron DeSantis that was intended to be put seniors at the head of the line.

But at the site on Wednesday, state eligibility criteria were being enforced, staff members said.

Already, federal sites in Florida are adhering to federally issued guidelines that allow teachers and other school workers to get vaccinated — instead of complying with the Florida governor's directive that sets an age minimum of 50 for educators and school staff members.

A FEMA vaccine site became a place of conflicting information. Some people say they just showed up at the federal site -- with just an ID -- didn't show any more documentation -- and got their shot. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Because of initially low demand, another federally funded vaccination site in Florida City last weekend began administering shots to any takers, regardless of age. News spread, and the site was inundated the following day, prompting officials there to reimpose age restrictions.

On Tuesday morning and again Wednesday morning, a traffic jam of vehicles formed in a parking lot at Miami-Dade College North and a long caravan of cars snaked down a nearby street.

People waited hours to get the vaccine. By 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials at the vaccination site announced they had depleted their supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NBC 6 and AP

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineFloridacoronavirusCOVID-19Miami-Dade County
