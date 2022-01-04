Long Lines, Tech Issues as New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens at Miami Marine Stadium

A line of cars wrapped around the parking lot at Miami Marine Stadium Tuesday morning and workers were dealing with technical issues as the newest COVID-19 testing site in Miami-Dade opened there.

At one point, internet service at the testing site went down, with people being told they could either leave or wait until it was working again.

The walk-up and drive-through site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with no appointments necessary.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was expected to hold a news conference at the site Tuesday afternoon to give more details on testing.

Among those seeking tests Tuesday were James Bartley, who said he wasn't feeling well and came as a precaution.

"I could have a cold or maybe omicron, I don’t know," Bartley said. "What I’m worried about now is if I have it then I don’t want to engage with anybody."

Andrea Cross said she went there because she's worried she may test positive for Covid after gathering with family and friends for New Year's.

"I have a sore throat, a cough, a runny nose and bodyaches," she said.

Other people, like Robin Stacy, said they need a negative test result to go back to work.

"I think it’s just getting to the point of being the new normal and it is what it is," Stacy said.

For more info or to schedule an appointment, click here.