Long lines at Knaus Berry Farm as South Floridians wait for iconic cinnamon rolls

The smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls can already be felt at Knaus Berry Farm, which reopened its doors Tuesday.

Hundreds of people across South Florida are willing to stand in long lines, sometimes even from the night before, to start enjoying their iconic cinnamon rolls, their delicious desserts and shakes.

The family owned farm, which was founded in 1956, is located off Southwest 248th Street near 160th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade and will remain open until mid-April.

While Knaus Berry Farm is known for the traditional cinnamon rolls it also offers prepared breads, cookies, cakes, coffee, ice cream, among other delicacies.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There is also a U-Pick option, so patrons can pick fresh strawberries and tomatoes when they are in season.

The farm is open from Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the U-Pick is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but only available when the produce is ripe.

It is closed Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, December 26th, and New Years Day.

The farm takes orders by phone and ships nationwide. To place an order, call 305-247-0668.

If you want to go and buy your favorite treats, just remember the farm takes cash only!