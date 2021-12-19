Long Lines at Testing Sites as COVID-19 Cases Climb in South Florida

With Christmas fast approaching, lines at many testing sites, like Tropical Park in Miami, are getting longer with people trying to get tested for COVID-19.

Tropical Park is a 24/7 PCR testing and vaccination site in Miami-Dade County where each person who shows up in a vehicle can be tested.

Rapid testing is only available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the site, but if you take a rapid test, may also take a PCR test for a more accurate result.

"I mean, we're in Christmas and we don't know if we're going to be in the supermarket or somewhere and someone has COVID or something," said a South Florida woman in line for a booster shot.

On Saturday, Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties all saw positivity rates near or over 6% and new cases per capita at levels that moved them into the U.S. CDC’s ”high” risk level for community transmission.

Orange and Monroe counties also are in the high risk category.

If you or someone you know would like to get tested for COVID-19 or would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, click here for more information.