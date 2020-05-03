Long Lines Form at South Florida Marinas Immediately After Re-Opening

Quickly after restrictions were lifted for marinas and boat ramps in South Florida, cars lined up for miles, their drivers desperate to get out on the water.

At Black Point Marina in Homestead, people were in line with their boats in tow as early as 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. On Saturday, the marina had to close down to visitors after reaching capacity.

“We want to get out on the water and have some fun with the family," said one boater, Terrance Dolan. "We’ve been locked up for quite some time now. It’s time to get out and get some fresh air.”

Others expressed concern about the timing of the re-opening.

"We shouldn't have opened until at least September as far as I'm concerned," said Marcus Jones, a Homestead resident who passed the long line of cars and boats on his way to work.

"I think they're opening too soon. It's just too early."

Meanwhile, a similar scene unfolded at Crandon Park Marina, where videos on social media captured a long line of cars with boats in tow.

Due to their high infection rates, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have been excluded from DeSantis's emergency order to begin re-opening Florida.

Local officials across the three counties have collaborated on a plan to begin phasing in re-openings, and certain public parks, recreational facilities and marinas have been allowed to welcome visitors.

Strict guidelines for social distancing remain in place for all reopened spaces.