Long Wait, Online Troubles Reported by Broward Residents Who Managed to Book Vaccine Appointment

The images retired Broward high school principal Deb Owens took over the weekend depict what she and the friend with her described as "quite an adventure" for Owens to get her COVID-19 vaccine shot.

How long did she wait? Five and a half hours.

Owens told NBC 6 about a list of logistical problems at Tradewinds Park, one of the four sites Broward County established as a vaccination site. Owens reflected back to her time running three of Broward’s largest high schools and the first day of class.

“I think about opening a school — the first day of school. If I had students and parents lined up down the block and down and around out onto the boulevard, I would be fired. I didn’t see anyone that was in charge,” Owens said.

She said there were no bathrooms available during the long wait. Owens was one of the fortunate ones who was able to get through to make an appointment.

“Basically, I did get an appointment after two days of telephone crashing and website crashing,” Owens said.

In addition to the Tradwinds Park location, there are vaccination sites at Markham Park in Sunrise, Vista View Park in Davie, and Central Regional Park in Lauderhill.

The Broward County Health Department said on Sunday it vaccinated 1,400 residents. Monday, those we spoke with at Vista View said once they got off the computer and inside the park, it went well.

"It was easy—simple. They made it painless and it was a very easy process,” shot taker Steve said.

“I was just telling my daughter it was totally seamless—very, very well run," said another, Sandra Hyle.

Owens did tell us despite all the logistical trouble online and at the park, the medical workers did a great job handling their part of this operation and she’s glad she got the shot and is doing well.

For now, the Department of Heath in Broward said it had 26,000 vaccines and they’re all gone. If you’re 65 and older and live in Broward, the county says to keep checking its website for more appointments.