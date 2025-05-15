Longtime BSO employee who retired last year dies after he's crushed by his RV

An Oakland Park community is mourning the sudden death of a longtime Broward Sheriff's Office employee who was crushed under his RV just months after he retired.

Craig Bachan, 64, died Wednesday outside his home along Northwest 36th Court near 18th Avenue.

Lisa Miceli lived across the street from Bachan and was shocked by his death.

"Just devastated, still am," Miceli said Thursday. "Very good neighbor, very close. He looked after me like a father, whenever anybody in this neighborhood needed anything, he would drop what he was doing and he would just help you. We’re heartbroken, the whole neighborhood doesn’t know what to say, it’s just like you lost a family member."

Bachan spent 29 years with BSO and had just retired last summer. Miceli said he just bought the RV and planned to travel around the country to enjoy retirement.

"He was just ready to enjoy his life, retired and it was his time to enjoy life and unfortunately it was taken from him," Miceli said. "I feel sorry for his family and his friends, we are going to miss him."

Bachan's family arrived at his house on Thursday and asked for privacy.

It's unknown if Bachan was working on the SUV when he was crushed, but one neighbor mentioned he was a do-it-yourself kind of guy and was known to work on cars.

BSO is investigating his death but said at this time no foul play was suspected.