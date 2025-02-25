Longtime caretaker arrested in violent home invasion of elderly couple: MDSO

A longtime caretaker of an elderly couple has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery at their apartment, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

Yamilet Ravelo Ramentol, 48, was arrested Monday on charges including home invasion robbery, conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, battery on a person 65 or older and burglary with assault or battery, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened in January of 2024 when two masked men broke into the 70-year-old victim's bedroom at her apartment on Southwest 104th Street in the Hammocks.

The robbers held her down, ransacked her room and then stole a travel bag containing thousands of dollars from a drawer, the report said.

The Miami Dade Sheriffs Office said surveillance video from the parking lot that morning showed two men getting in and out of Ravelo Ramentol’s car. Deputies also said cell phone records link her to this crime.

Ravelo Ramentol has worked with the victim and her parents for many years.

The victim, who didn't want to be identified, told NBC6 Tuesday that she feels betrayed and that she’s never been the same since that scary moment.

"He broke it, the door to my room was locked. He broke the door of my room. I was sitting on my chair, one guy put his hands here, I could not move. I want to move. The other one put something on my face. I cannot see nothing. Put something on the face. Black thing, I no see nothing. The other guy destroyed my room and take my money," she said.

The two men involved haven't been arrested but the sheriff's office said they're still searching for them.

The victim said she is most affected by the caretaker's actions, saying she was a trusted person and she even worked at the home until Monday when she was arrested.

Ravelo Ramentol was booked into jail and appeared before a judge on Tuesday, where she was ordered held without bond.