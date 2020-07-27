Miami

Longtime Miami, Boston TV Station Owner Ed Ansin Dies at 84

Ansin's father, Sidney, bought was then WCKT-TV in 1962 and ran the station as a NBC affiliate for nearly 30 years

This Jan. 7, 2016, file photo, shows Ed Ansin, owner of WHDH-TV.
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

This Jan. 7, 2016, file photo, shows Ed Ansin, owner of WHDH-TV.

Ed Ansin, who was part of the family that has owned Miami television station WSVN-TV for nearly six decades, died this weekend at the age of 84.

The station did not confirm details surrounding Ansin's death.

Ansin's father, Sidney, bought was then WCKT-TV in 1962 and ran the station as a NBC affiliate for nearly 30 years before losing the affiliation to WTVJ-TV in 1989.

The station became news oriented and saw its ratings rise.

Ansin's Sunbeam Television Corporation later bought Boston's CBS station, WHDH-TV, in 1993. It later became affiliated with NBC in 1995 and became an independent station in 2017.

Funeral details were not released.

