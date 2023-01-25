Longtime Miami-Dade Animal Services Vet Tech Arrested, Accused of Beating Puppy

A longtime Miami-Dade Animal Services employee was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after a co-worker allegedly witnessed him brutally beat a puppy, authorities said.

Raudel Perez, 54, was arrested Tuesday on one count of animal cruelty with intent to injure, an arrest report said.

The report said Perez is a 10-year county employee who works at Miami-Dade Animal Services as a veterinary technician, conducting medical assessments that are needed before placing dogs on the adoption floor.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 12, after Perez and a co-worker prepared their work area for the arrival of a new puppy.

The co-worker was able to put a muzzle on the dog, a 3-month-old male Great Dane mix.

But when the puppy started growling at Perez, he grabbed it by the throat and started choking it before slamming it to the metal examination table, the report said.

Perez then punched the puppy four times in the muzzle area, the report said.

The co-worker became distraught and immediately reported the incident to her supervisor.

The puppy was examined and was found to have suffered blunt force trauma, along with fractured teeth and bruised eyes, the report said.

Perez later denied hitting the puppy when questioned by investigators, according to the report.

Perez was booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.