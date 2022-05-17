Longtime South Florida Car Dealer Gus Machado Dies

A legendary name in the world of car dealerships in South Florida has died.

Gus Machado, who owned several dealerships across Miami-Dade County and made Gus Machado Ford into one of the largest in the car maker's history, died at the age of 87 according to a Twitter post from Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.

#GusMachado was a #Hialeah titan, who built a car dealership empire. He came from Cuba at 15 & became Ford Motors #1 Auto Dealer. His philanthropy is legendary & has helped so many charitable organizations. @viviana_bovo01 & I are sadden by the news of his passing. pic.twitter.com/82FusvgI1s — Esteban Bovo (@MayorBovo) May 17, 2022

Born in Cuba, Machado came to the United States in 1949. He acquired his first franchise in 1982, Gus Machado Buick and was President of Gus Machado Ford.

No details were released on the cause of death.