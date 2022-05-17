Longtime South Florida Car Dealer Gus Machado Dies

A legendary name in the world of car dealerships in South Florida has died.
Gus Machado, who owned several dealerships across Miami-Dade County and made Gus Machado Ford into one of the largest in the car maker's history, died at the age of 87 according to a Twitter post from Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.
Born in Cuba, Machado came to the United States in 1949. He acquired his first franchise in 1982, Gus Machado Buick and was President of Gus Machado Ford.
No details were released on the cause of death.
