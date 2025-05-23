‘They're suffering': A look inside Cuba through the eyes of an American diplomat

You can call it “street diplomacy.”

U.S. Head of Mission in Cuba, Mike Hammer, wants to talk to the average Cuban, and six months into the job, he’s made it a mission to visit all of the Cuban provinces.

In videos posted on social media, Hammer shows what city he’s visiting on the Caribbean island.

“I walk the streets. I go up to people,” Hammer told NBC6 while on a trip to Miami, where he debriefed reporters on the current situation in Cuba.

“People tell me we can’t find medicine, we can’t find food, things are scarce,” Hammer said during his conversation with the press.

And you have to leave Havana, he said, to see the situation is worse in smaller towns, where people only have power a few hours a day.

By most accounts, Cuba is drowning in a deep economic crisis economists say is driven mainly by the inefficient, centralized socialist economy. The Cuban government argues that the pandemic and U.S. sanctions have worsened the situation.

“This so-called revolution is failing; the policies of the state aren’t working,” said Hammer, who added that this is typically the message he gets from the Cubans he meets.

Hammer emphasized that the Donald Trump administration will continue to take a tough stance on the Cuban government.

“If your focus is building tourist hotels so that visitors can have air conditioning instead of your own people, I would argue that’s not responding to the needs of the people," he said of the government.

Just this week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on four Cuban judicial officials for their role in the detention of a political dissident.

Hammer said to expect more of this kind of action from the U.S. government.

As for the emerging Cuban private sector, Hammer described it a “micro, mom-and-pop-type stores,” which are important.

“I wouldn’t overstate the nature of the power sector today in Cuba, but I think it is important to recognize that people aren’t making it today,” he said. “They’re struggling, they’re suffering in Cuba.”

Hammer admits he is being followed and filmed by secret police on the island, but does not worry and will continue to try and get closer to the Cuban people.

It doesn’t hurt that he is fluent in Spanish. He grew up in Latin America, living in places like El Salvador, Colombia and Venezuela.

Previous to his Cuban post, Hammer was the ambassador in Chile and Congo.