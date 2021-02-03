Look Out Below: Falling Iguanas in South Florida As Temperatures Dip, NWS Says

When the temperature drops, so do they.

As South Florida dips into the 40s and 50s, the National Weather Service in Miami is warning residents about the potential for falling iguanas.

"Well it’s that time again," the agency tweeted. "It’s cold enough for us to forecast falling Iguanas here in South Florida."

Iguanas stunned by cold temperatures in South Florida are nothing new. Several residents have noticed the creatures -- completely immobile and still -- in backyards and trees when temperatures fall.

“Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s,” the NWS said on Twitter. “They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.”

Feb 2 - Well it’s that time again. It’s cold enough for us to forecast falling Iguanas here in South Florida. Look out tonight and again on Wednesday night. Temps will be in the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx pic.twitter.com/PeVRsHnZNm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 2, 2021

It is important to leave any idle iguanas alone, as they will gradually mobilize with the warmth of the morning sun and rising temperatures.