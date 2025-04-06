Looking at the Trump administration tariffs and their possible impact on Botox

Consumers are bracing for impact after President Trump laid out his new tariff plan and many are wondering if their favorite products or services will cost them more.

Could tariffs create a ripple effect in the beauty industry and put a wrinkle in your Botox plans?

Botox, as it’s most commonly known, is a neuromodulator that relaxes muscles to treat wrinkles. It’s also used to help treat migraines, chronic pain, and spasticity.

Several of the brands are made in countries such as Ireland, and Dysport made in Sweden who were levied taxes of at least 10%.

Dr. Jacob Steiger, board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boca Raton, said he's optimistic.

“Botox is safe. Your fillers are safe. We don't seem to be affected by the tariffs. Those are excluded from the current environment. So we will currently, we will continue to wait and see what is going to happen with that," he said. "But at this point, I think the consumers can feel comfortable that Botox products and filler products at this point should be safe from the tariffs."

Steiger said these products are safe from the tariffs for now because the White House said pharmaceuticals are exempt from the reciprocal taxes.

The question remains whether the higher tariffs will trickle down and disrupt manufacturing. For now, Steiger said they were spared and he is confident given the competition in the market.