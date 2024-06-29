Looking back at South Florida's championship parties as Panthers set for Stanley Cup parade

For the first time ever, an NHL team will be parading through South Florida's streets as a champion when the Panthers roll through Fort Lauderdale with the Stanley Cup on Sunday.

Panthers fans have waited 30 years to see their team win hockey's ultimate prize, and the celebration along A1A is sure to be a raucous event.

It of course won't be the first parade celebrating a sports championship in South Florida, just the latest.

Here's a look back at some of the memorable celebrations in South Florida sports history.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were South Florida's first champions in the four major sports leagues going undefeated in the 1972 NFL season en route to their win in Super Bowl VII.

The victory set off major celebrations in Miami, with impromptu parties breaking out in neighborhoods across the area.

Getty Images Perfect 17-0 season. A smiling Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula carried off the field after his team won the Super Bowl with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl VII in Los Angeles. (John Walther/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A day after the Super Bowl victory, a crowd of some 10,000 fans greeted the team at Miami International Airport to show their appreciation.

A year later, the Dolphins would repeat as NFL champs, beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.

Sadly, that was the last championship for the Phins, so for now we'll just have to imagine what kind of celebration there'll be when they win it all again.

Florida Marlins

In 1997, before they were known as the Miami Marlins, the Florida Marlins became South Florida's second championship team when they defeated the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling seven-game World Series.

Two days later, South Florida celebrated in style with a ticker tape parade in downtown Miami followed by a speedboat parade down the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

Getty Images Miami Marlins head coach Jim Leyland (R) greets fans as he and the Marlins team participate in a victory parade in downtown Miami, Florida, 28 October. The Marlins, who are the fastest expansion team to reach and win the World Series in five years, defeated the Cleveland Indians in a seven-game series.

The day ended with a rally at the Marlins' stadium, then known as Pro Player Stadium, where Gloria Estefan performed before tens of thousands of fans.

Getty Images MIAMI, : Florida Marlins fans cheer as they see the Marlins players go by in cars during a parade in downtown Miami, Florida, 28 October, two days after the Marlins beat the Cleveland Indians in the seventh game of the World Series in Miami. The Marlins were created in 1991 and are the youngest expansion team to win the World Series. AFP PHOTO Roberto SCHMIDT/ras (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Six years later, after defeating the New York Yankees in the 2003 World Series, the Marlins celebrated the victory with another parade in downtown Miami and a massive gathering at Bayfront Park.

Getty Images MIAMI - OCTOBER 28: Florida Marlins fans crowd Bay Front Park for a World Series celebration October 28, 2003 in Miami, Florida. The Marlins beat the New York Yankees in six games to win their second World Series in franchise history. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got in on the fun in 2006, when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks to win their first ever NBA championship.

Three days later, an estimated crowd of 250,000 fans, came out for a parade and celebration at American Airlines Arena with Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the team.

Getty Images MIAMI - JUNE 23: Dwyane Wade #3 and Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Miami Heat celebrate during the victory parade at American Airlines Arena on June 23, 2006 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Heat and their fans wouldn't have to wait too long for the next celebration. In 2012, with Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh forming the "Big Three," the Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games for the team's second championship.

It was time for another massive celebration, with the team riding double-decker buses though a ticker tape parade to the arena, where a packed party was held inside.

Getty Images MIAMI, FL - JUNE 25: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat waves to the crowd in the streets during the Heat NBA Champion Victory Parade on June 25, 2012 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Heat got to do it all over again the next year when Wade, LeBron and Bosh led Miami to victory in the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

That meant the double decker buses were back out, along with a massive crowd and another rally at the arena.

Getty Images MIAMI, FL - JUNE 24: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat celebrates during the NBA championship parade through downtown Miami on June 24, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Miami Hurricanes

We'd be remiss to not mention the Miami Hurricanes, whose football team has been crowned national champions five times, in 1983, 1987, 1989, and 2001.

Anyone who was around for those championships remembers the lively parties and parades that were held for the Canes.