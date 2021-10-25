Looking For a Job? Massive Job Fair in Sunrise Thursday

Looking for a new job?

Job seekers in South Florida will have the opportunity to apply to more than 6,000 positions at a job fair in Sunrise Thursday.

Employers with Norwegian Cruise Lines, City Furniture, Cox Media Group, Orangetheory Fitness, American Express, Marriott International and other well-known companies and brands will be hiring at the event, which will be held at the FLA Live Center (formerly the BB&T Center) in Sunrise.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Parking is free to all attendees.

Although the event is in Broward County, employers from Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach County will also be hiring at the event. According to a press release, more than 90 employers will be present, and on-the-spot hiring could also happen.

Anyone interested in attending can pre-register by clicking here.

Admission is free.