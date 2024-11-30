Looking for Cuban pizza? Foodie influencer shares 6 of the best spots in South Florida

If you're from South Florida or have lived here long enough, you might be familiar with Cuban pizzas.

It is a style of pizza that is all it's own with thicker dough, double cheese and a sweeter sauce than your traditional Italian-style pizzas.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If you are not familiar, it may be worth a try.

Foodie Influencer George Aragon, the creator and man behind the popular Instagram page Mr.Eats305 sat down with NBC6 and shared some of the best places to grab a box of Cuban pizza.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Full disclosure, Aragon's self-proclaimed favorite is New York-style, but he nevertheless mentioned where you can find really great Cuban pizza.

Rey's Pizza

"The most iconic and nostalgic is Rey's pizza," Aragon said. "With so many locations, it's so accessible."

According to the eatery, they use the top quality California whole milk mozzarella, and imported Gouda and Romano cheeses.

Polo Norte

Polo Norte is serving up classic Cuban pizza but they are bringing more to the table.

From main dishes, to sandwiches to shakes, this eatery is raising the bar on Cuban cuisine and bringing much more than pizza to South Florida.

Star Chiguas

This casual restaurant is serving Cuban-style pies, spaghetti, and milkshakes, plus Cuban coffee.

Pa’ Comer Cuban Pizza

This counter-serve spot is fixing up traditional Cuban pizzas and other comfort food offerings, plus milkshakes.

Palenque Pizzería

This pizzeria makes each pizza or spaghetti dish a new dining experience.

They are all over Miami, and you can place your order and pick it up with their take out service.

Marakas Pizza

With more than 20 different styles of pizza, Marakas is serving much more than Cuban pizza.

From shakes, to sandwiches, to more filling dishes like steaks and pasta, Marakas has everything you might crave in one location.

Honorable mention: Finka

Now, it's important to note that Finka does not serve Cuban pizza, but Aragon named it as one of his honorable mentions because of their unique toppings to their pizzas.

From their croqueta pizza to their vaca frita pizza, they are adding a spin to the classic.

"I do wanna emphasize that I I know that is not what makes a pizza Cuban, because what makes Cuban pizza is the pan pizza, the dough, the double cheese, the sauce -- not necessarily all the toppings," Aragon said.

