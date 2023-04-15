Looking For Fun, Affordable Summer Camps for Kids This Summer? Check Out Miami-Dade Parks

Summer is right around the corner if you are looking for a way to treat your kids to fresh air, outdoor activities and crafts, the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department is offering several exciting camp options.

This year, Miami-Dade Parks is offering General Program Camps, Children’s Trust and Therapeutic Recreation and Inclusion (TRI) camps from June 12th to August 4th at 30 conveniently located parks throughout the county.

Parents can rest easy knowing that the camps are fully supervised and that their child is enjoying a full recreational schedule, with fitness activities, sports, arts and crafts, nature encounters, games, and field trips.

Here's everything you need to know about the camps being offered this summer in Miami-Dade County:

General Program Camps

General Program Camps will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with 7:30 a.m. early drop-off and 6 p.m. late pick-up options.

The cost for these camps is $45 per week, plus a non-refundable $15 registration fee. There are several options for payments: Purchase the eight-week camp at a 10% discounted price; purchase individual two (2) week sessions for $90 per session.

Registration for General Program Camps, for children ages six to 14, is now available online. To register, click here.

Nature Camps

Nature camps will be available from June 12th to August 11th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices will vary by camp, but each one has a $15 non-refundable registration fee.

Registration is available online now and is required in advance.

Children’s Trust Camp

Registration for the Children’s Trust Camp is in person. Although the cost for this camp is free, a non-refundable registration fee of $15 per child is required.

For a full list of locations, click here.

Therapeutic Recreation and Inclusion (TRI) Program Camps

While all Miami-Dade County camps are inclusive to children with disabilities, TRI Camps are exclusively for people with disabilities.

Some of these programs are fee-based, while others are funded by The Children’s Trust. Parents looking to enroll their child in a TRI camp is urged to contact the park directly, to find out how to register.

There are also specialized camps which focus on a specific interest and offer unique experiences that include EcoAdventures, Junior Golf, G.E.M. (Girl Empowerment and Mentoring) Arts experiences, Deering Estate, and Zoo Miami camps, among others.

For more information and a full list of available camps and sites, click here.