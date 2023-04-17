Looking for Gas in South Florida? Here's a Tracker to Find Fuel Near You

Long lines were reported at gas stations Monday in South Florida as fuel distribution delays continued days after historic rainfall and flooding.

Last week's flooding caused issues in the distribution of fuel in South Florida. According to officials from Port Everglades, roads in and out of the fuel farms were flooded, which didn’t allow their trucks to get to gas stations.

"It’s like lines back to back, each entryway lines are miles and miles long," a driver told NBC6 Sunday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 observed long lines at a Costco gas station in Pembroke Pines, where some drivers said they had been driving around all day just to look for gas.

Officials from Sunshine Gasoline Distributors — one of the largest gasoline distributors in South Florida — confirmed Friday that distribution was disrupted following Wednesday's storm.

Days later, Port Everglades and county officials were telling drivers to be patient and ensuring the public that they were working to deliver more gas throughout South Florida.

Where can I find gas in South Florida?

Are you one of the many people in South Florida on the hunt for fuel?

Through GasBuddy, you can track where gas is available near you as stations around the area are supplied with more fuel.

To see where you can gas near you, type in your location in the GasBuddy tracker here.

GasBuddy is third-party website and it's information may not be updated in real-time.