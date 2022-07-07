Looking for Work? McDonald's Wants to Hire Thousands in South Florida This Summer

Fast food chain McDonald's is looking to hire 6,000 workers this summer across South Florida.

The restaurant says they are offering career growth, educational opportunities, and competitive pay in a bid to get workers.

With the latest report showing the Great Resignation underway, McDonald's is trying to stand out as an opportunity-filled job.

On top of their career growth and pay for workers, they are looking for workers that are developing teamwork skills, customer service skills, and time management skills as they grow within the company or when they are ready to move beyond it.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company also offers paid time off, food to employees, health insurance plans, flexible scheduling, and tuition assistance

It is also partnering up with Archways to Opportunity, an education program, to help their current McDonald's employees finish their high school or college degree by providing them with financial help.

If you are interested in applying for a job at McDonald's, text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text, or visit this website to learn more.