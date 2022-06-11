Looking to Cool Down This Summer? Check Out These Water Parks in South Florida

With school out in South Florida and the weather breaking records, many families are looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors while staying cool.

One of the ways to do that is by heading to a local water park. Here are some of the ones in your area:

Miami Dade County

Tidal Cove Water Park: Located in Aventura, this water park is part of JW Marriott but it's open to the public. The water park includes tons of slides, a lazy river, and a surfing simulator. Tickets range from $75 to $95 and give access to bars and restaurants inside the hotel.

Zoo Miami: While it's not known for being a water park, the iconic Zoo located in Miami-Dade has a water area where kids can cool down. The Splash Pad features 28 water-themed activities like cannons, waterfalls, and touch-activated rods spraying water. Tickets to the zoo are $18.95 for children 3-12. Anyone 13 and older pays $22.95.

Broward County

T.Y. Park's Castaway Island: This water park is known for its marina with the option to kayak. The park is divided for both older kids and toddlers with several slides and play areas. Tickets are $9.50 per person; $5.75 per person after 3 p.m.​

C.B. Smith Park's Paradise Cove: This water park offers a five-story tall water slide, a lazy river, and various playgrounds to splash away. Tickets are $8 a day. and it drops to $5.75 per person after 3 p.m.

Palm Beach County

Rapids Water Park: Located in West Palm Beach, this water park has 42 attractions for the whole family to enjoy. It has various thrill rides, a kid's area, and a lazy river. Tickets on weekdays are $49.99 while on weekends they are $59.99. Children 2 and under go in free.