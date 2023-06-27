Looking to travel this July 4th weekend? AAA expects record number of travelers in Florida

If you are planning to hit the road this 4th of July weekend, you are not alone.

According to AAA, Floridians are expected to travel in record numbers this holiday weekend.

The AAA says it expects more than 2.8 million Sunshine State residents to make at least trip of 50 miles or more between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4, which is 87,000 more travelers than the previous record set last year.

Nationally, travel figures are also expected to set new records.

Some 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel over the holiday weekend. That's nearly 2.1 million more travelers than those booked for last year's vacation and nearly 1.8 million more than the previous high, set in 2019.

“Independence Day weekend looks to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, AAA Vice President of Travel.

And if you are going to travel, take this warning into account.

“Although air and hotel fares are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions," Haas said.

In Florida, more than 2.4 million are forecast to take a road trip over the holidays. That's 37,000 more than last year, while 219,823 Florida travelers will take a plane to reach their destination.

Nationwide, AAA predicts that 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations and 4.2 million will do so by air.

What about gas prices?

Gas prices will remain lower than this time last year, the AAA estimated.

While it's still too early to know exactly how much drivers will pay at gas pumps, it's likely to be well below what drivers paid over the holiday period last year, although it's likely that due to the peak in the demand for fuel, prices will rise in the coming days.

The Florida average was $4.54 per gallon on July 4, 2022.

With gasoline prices being somewhat erratic so far this summer, the state average has remained below $3.47 per gallon, thanks to lower oil cost.

What are the worst days to travel?

Friday, June 30, is expected to be the busiest day on the road this holiday weekend, according to INRIX, a transportation data and information provider cited by AAA.

The worst travel times vary by day, but are generally in the afternoon and early evening.

Average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal, particularly in major metropolitan areas near beaches and attractions.

To avoid the most congestion, INRIX recommends drivers either leave in the morning or after 6:00 p.m.

Rise in airline ticket prices

According to AAA's report, passengers are paying 40-50% more for flights compared to last year, but data shows that hasn't stopped travelers from buying tickets and bookings remain strong.