Lookout in 2021 mass shooting at El Mula banquest hall sentenced to life in prison

A man who acted as a lookout for the gunmen during a 2021 mass shooting outside a Miami-Dade banquet hall that left three people dead and 21 wounded has been sentenced to life in prison.

Davonte Barnes, 24, was given the life sentence during a hearing Friday.

Barnes was convicted in September on three counts of second-degree murder and 20 counts of second-degree attempted murder in the May 30, 2021 shooting outside the El Mula banquet hall.

Miami-Dade Corrections Davonte Barnes

Barnes wasn't accused of firing any of the gunshots but police said he cased the crowd and alerted the three shooters when some of their targets – including a local rap artist - were among those outside the club, which was hosting a premiere party for another rap artist’s new album.

Video showed a stolen Nissan Pathfinder pull up around the corner from the club, and three gunmen emerge, spraying the sidewalk with gunfire. A total of 99 shell casings fired from nine different firearms – including those of potential victims returning fire – were recovered from the scene.

Nearly a month after three men opened fire on a crowd of people outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade, the 911 calls documenting the chaos have been released.

Barnes was arrested first, in September 2021, followed two weeks later by Anthony Warneric Buckner, who police say confessed to being one of the gunmen and named the others involved.

But prosecutors found Buckner’s confession came after he repeatedly asked for a lawyer, and therefore would not have been allowed in court, so his charges were dismissed.

Although the charges were dropped against him, detectives used evidence from the El Mula shooting to charge Buckner in the Jan. 16, 2021 killing of 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders.