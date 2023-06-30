‘I got goosebumps': Lost class ring returned 20 years later

No one quite knows how the ring ended up buried in the sand.

"I don't remember the exact location," said Estrella Landeiro, who lives in Naples, Florida.

Landeiro does remember how her husband stumbled upon it during a walk on a beach in Southeast Florida.

"He found the ring, he gave me the ring," she said, smiling. "I looked at it and I was like, 'Oh, you're proposing with somebody's class ring!'"

They then went home and she stored the ring, tucked away in a box for nearly a decade, she said.

"And about a year ago, I was going through my stuff and I happen to run into the ring again," she said.

This time, Landeiro gave it a closer look.

"I followed the clues," she said.

Annette Gonzalez's class ring, which went missing for 20 years.

She noted the graduation date, the school, and the name engraved on its surface, and took her search to social media.

"I came across a couple of Annettes," she said.

But it was the Bible and the cross, shining through the stone, that Landeiro said gave her the biggest clue.

"I started narrowing down my search to Annette from that certain school, that graduation year, and has to be a Christian," she said. "If it's in the ring, it's because this is a very special part of this person's life. And sure enough, that's when I found Annette."

So in June of 2022, Landeiro sent a message through social media.

"With a picture of the ring, saying, 'Hi, is this your ring?'" she said. "And I didn't hear back."

The message sat unseen for almost a year.

"And when I saw it, I got goosebumps," Annette Gonzalez said.

Annette Gonzalez, the Landeiros

Gonzalez says she lost the ring some 20 years earlier, a year or two after she graduated from Miami Coral Park Senior High School in 2000.

She couldn't believe her eyes. "I'm like, that's my ring!"

She exchanged a few more messages with Landeiro and agreed to meet in person. A couple of weeks later, Landeiro and her husband made the drive from Naples to Miami.

Annette captured the special moment on her social media profile.

"It still fits right!" she said in the video. "You have no idea what this means to me."

The moment was extra special for Gonzalez, who never imagined she would be reunited with her long-lost ring.

"I saw all the things I did at Coral Park, all the beautiful moments that I lived with my friends and activities and it was just so special to me," Gonzalez said. "I thought, 'This is God.'"

"It might be just a ring to everybody else, but for me, it was a special mission that God entrusted me with," Estrella said.

A special mission with a simple but powerful message.

"Be kind and just pay it forward," Landeiro said.