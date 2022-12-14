‘Lottery Scam' Pair Kidnapped, Robbed Elderly Woman in Hialeah: Police

A couple who tried to pull a "lottery scam" on an elderly woman in Hialeah stole her jewelry then kidnapped her and forced her to take cash out at an ATM, police said.

Lady Milena Rojas-Chauta, 39, and David Alberto Agudelo, 32, were arrested Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and exploitation of the elderly, arrest reports said.

The reports said the victim, a 75-year-old woman, was walking home from the grocery store when she was approached by Agudelo and Rojas-Chauta.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The pair were trying to defraud the woman through a lottery scam commonly known as "pigeon drop," where the victim is asked to provide money to secure a larger amount of money, the reports said.

Rojas-Chauta eventually asked the victim if she could use her restroom, and the victim let her inside her home, the reports said.

Once inside, Rojas-Chauta pressed an unknown object into the woman's back and demanded all her jewelry, the reports said.

The victim handed over about $2,000 worth of jewelry before Rojas-Chauta ordered her out of the home and into a car that was being driven by Agudelo, the reports said.

The pair drove the victim to a bank in Hialeah where she was ordered to withdraw $1,200 from her account, the reports said.

They then drove her to a home where she was ordered to knock on the door and ask for $1,000, and as she did, they fled the scene, the reports said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspects and the vehicle they were in, and the detectives were able to track down the vehicle, a silver Ford Explorer with a distinctive black stripe decal on its doors and a square white sticker, the reports said.

Agudelo, who was driving the Explorer, was picked out of a photo lineup by the elderly victim, the reports said.

And when investigators found Rojas-Chauta, she had the same knuckle tattoo that was seen on the female suspect in surveillance footage, the reports said.

Agudelo and Rojas-Chauta were booked into jail where they remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.