Loud crash from Miami Gardens hit-and-run heard on surveillance video

The crashing moment of impact is heard in new surveillance video from a hit-and-run last month in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Juan David Salazar spent weeks at the hospital recovering after he was struck by a driver Aug. 13 on the corner of 208th Terrace and 28th Court, just down the street from his home.

Salazar was on FaceTime with a friend when the car struck him. He was left unconscious. Once he regained consciousness, Salazar was able to walk home and his mom rushed him to the hospital.

"Personally that is something I will never forget in my life, that moment where I was left on the floor, unattended," Salazar said Monday. "I had to take care of myself in that moment."

The new surveillance video is from a neighbor's house. You can't see the crash, but you can hear it.

Salazar broke multiple ribs and had bruising throughout his body. He's going through rehab to regain his ability to walk. He’s now got thousands in medical bills.

Salazar is still pleading for the driver who hit him to come forward.

"So if you know that's you, the best thing you can do is contact the police and be responsible for your mistakes," he said.

Anyone with information should call Miami Gardens Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.