Loud Music Blamed for Attempted Murder in Pompano Beach: Report

He was playing the music too loud, so a Pompano Beach woman got physical with a man identified as her husband and then stabbed him in the chest with a kitchen knife, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Ana Maria Ortiz Davila, 56, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence for the Sunday attack, records show.

According to the arrest report, a 911 caller told the operator the wife “touched the husband with a knife” and he was lying on the ground bleeding and unconscious.

BSO

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the man – whose name was redacted from the report – to Broward Health North medical center with a large gash in the middle of his chest.

A doctor later confirmed the knife punctured the pericardial sac that surrounds the heart.

Deputies found the man’s cousin sitting on the ground outside the apartment building at 521 N.W. 35th Ct. and asked him what happened.

Speaking through a Spanish interpreter, he explained he was in their apartment when Ortiz Davila and her husband had an argument that escalated into a physical fight. When he tried to separate them, he noticed the man’s shirt became red with blood, the report stated.

Ortiz Davila was found inside the apartment wearing a blood-stained white shirt. When questioned, she admitted to stabbing her husband during an argument over loud music and then washing the blood off a knife in the bathroom sink, investigators said.

While in custody, Ortiz Davila pulled three-inch metal hairpins from her hair and started scratching her face and arms deep enough to draw some blood, the report stated.

She remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.