‘Love and Hip Hop Miami' Star Facing Domestic Violence Charges

A South Florida reality TV star is facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched his girlfriend, police said.

Christopher Harty, known as "Prince of South Beach" from "Love and Hip Hop Miami," was arrested Wednesday, Miami-Dade County jail records showed.

The 31-year-old is facing multiple charges, including battery and kidnapping. He appeared in court Thursday morning where he was granted $25,000 bond.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, Harty's girlfriend went to his apartment in Brickell to return his shoes.

When the woman tossed the shoes at Harty, he grabbed her, slammed her to the ground and punched her in the mouth, the report said.

Harty dragged her by the hair and stopped her from leaving the apartment before she was able to break away and run to an elevator, the report said.

The victim suffered scratches and bruises on her lip, neck, chest, arms and legs, the report said.