‘Love at first sight': Exploring military ties to Germany as soldiers work to raise families overseas

Today there are about 35,000 troops stationed in Germany, but after WWII, there were hundreds of thousands of U.S. personnel stationed there.

At its peak, there were more than 400,000 U.S. troops stationed in Germany with many of those troop living in or around Frankfurt.

This is one of the main reasons there is such a big American presence there today.

One such family stationed in Germany was none other than NBC6 anchor Constance Jones' family. Her parent met just a few miles south of Frankfurt.

Told by Jones, this is their story:

My parents, George and Ursula Jones, met in the 1970s, and it was likely "love at first sight."

"There were lots of discos and we did meet at a disco," recalled my mother. "It was called the White Horse."

"They changed it to the Black Horse," clarified my dad. "We were dancing all over the place and yes, wearing high heeled shoes and my wife wearing mini skirts."

This year, they celebrate 50 years of marriage.

They tied the knot at Stuttgart City Hall, just south of Frankfurt.

After WWII, thousands of U.S., British, and French soldier were stationed in Germany an just weeks after his high school graduation, my dad enlisted.

"Instead of sending me to Vietnam, they sent me to Germany," recalled my dad.

Serving in the U.S. Army "Rangers" Special Operations Force, my father provided top secret security for missiles in Germany.

"it is a Persian nuclear missal unit, the only unit of that type, in the United States Amy," said my dad.

My mother, on the other hand, was busy raising my sisters and I. I went to Wuzburg Elementary was even a girl scout in Germany.

"Remember, back in the day there were no cell phones, no way to really pick up the phone and call your husband to see if something was going on," said my mom. "The challenge was that he was gone a whole lot, and by then, I think our girls were used to it. They really enjoyed being in Germany. We took the time and learned about their history."

Over the years, the U.S. cut back on its military presence in Europe, but there are still thousands of military families, like Miami native Janessa Lebron and her husband Army First Sergeant Jose Lebron.

They have been in Germany for three years, so there's no cafecito or croquetas for this Cuban American army wife.

She and her husband are learning how embrace the colder environment.