Loved Ones Gather to Remember 21-Year-Old Killed in Miami Shooting

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Miami for Dawann Graham, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 5.

His mother, Tunisia Adderly, said she feels like she’s been robbed.

“They don’t even know how bad I am hurting,” Adderly said. “It’s like they just ripped out my soul. My soul is gone. My soul is gone because of this.”

The sense of loss was shared by dozens of friends and family members who gathered for the vigil at Miller J. Dawkins Mini Park.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Family members say Graham was humble, liked video games, and loved to travel.

Twenty-one-year-old Zariyah Marshall was also shot and killed while trying to shield her infant daughter.

Community members spoke out at the vigil, saying they’re tired of the violence.

“Enough is enough,” said community activist Crystal Foster. “We are tired of our children killing our children. This is not normal. If you see something please say something cause it could happen to you.”

Family members have this message for whoever pulled the trigger.

“You gonna get locked up,” said cousin Jayla Thomas. “You gonna see how it feels to be hurt. You’re gonna see how it feels.”