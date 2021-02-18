Miami

Loved Ones Gather to Remember 21-Year-Old Killed in Miami Shooting

Dawann Graham was one of two people killed in a shooting earlier this month

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Miami for Dawann Graham, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 5.

His mother, Tunisia Adderly, said she feels like she’s been robbed.

“They don’t even know how bad I am hurting,” Adderly said. “It’s like they just ripped out my soul. My soul is gone. My soul is gone because of this.”

The sense of loss was shared by dozens of friends and family members who gathered for the vigil at Miller J. Dawkins Mini Park.

Family members say Graham was humble, liked video games, and loved to travel.

Twenty-one-year-old Zariyah Marshall was also shot and killed while trying to shield her infant daughter.

Community members spoke out at the vigil, saying they’re tired of the violence.

“Enough is enough,” said community activist Crystal Foster. “We are tired of our children killing our children. This is not normal. If you see something please say something cause it could happen to you.”

Family members have this message for whoever pulled the trigger.

“You gonna get locked up,” said cousin Jayla Thomas. “You gonna see how it feels to be hurt. You’re gonna see how it feels.”

