Loved Ones in Shock After Miami-Dade Police Shoot, Kill 73-Year-Old Man

Family members of a man who was killed by Miami-Dade police described him as a kind and generous man and were shocked to hear of his deadly tragic encounter with officers.

Ernesto Battle, 73, arrived at his northwest Miami-Dade home around the early afternoon on Sunday after spending the morning with Reinaldo Falcon, a longtime friend.

Falcon said Battle seemed normal that day — the two spent the morning gathering coconuts that they planned to sell.

But on Monday evening, police say Ernesto called 911 and told dispatchers, "If your officers don’t show in the next ten minutes, I will kill someone," and was allegedly holding a rifle.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials received a call from an individual saying they would cause kill someone if officers did not arrive within minutes. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports

Within minutes, officers responded to the corner of NW 114th Street and 17th Avenue.

“They arrived in marked police vehicles. My officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, a conversation was had and the officer provided instructions to disarm and lay the firearm down," said MDPD interim director George Perez.

Family members say they watched all of it unfold through a home surveillance system and heard police ask him to put the weapon down at least three times. Instead of putting it down, police and family say he pointed it at the officer.

Courtesy

Cellphone video obtained by NBC 6 shows first responders trying to resuscitate Battle to no avail. He died on scene.

The family says in recent years, he battled depression and said he’d grown tired of living. They want the public to know he never threatened them and to remember him for how he lived, and not how he died.

"He didn’t make threats to none of us. Nothing," one neighbor said. "We had no issues or threats to nobody."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.