Loved Ones Launch Foundation for Slain College Student Miya Marcano

The family of slain Florida college student Miya Marcano launched its first event Friday for a foundation in her name.

The Miya Marcano Foundation aims to support and provide resources to families of missing persons. To celebrate the 19-year-old's life and to kick off the foundation, family and friends gathered at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines to release butterflies in her name.

The body of Marcano was found in October in Orlando following a week-long search. She had moved there from South Florida after graduating from Flanagan High School.

The suspect in her death — a maintenance worker who lived at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked — killed himself shortly after the college student was reported missing. Police believe he used the key to enter her home before killing her.

The foundation, also known as MMF, is also pushing for Miya's Law, proposed bipartisan legislation to elevate security on residential properties with stricter background checks and limitations on the use of master keys.

The MMF and Flanagan High School also announced a scholarship in her name.