Hollywood

Loved Ones Remember Father, Kids Who Drowned in Hollywood Pool

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family is still coming to grips with an unimaginable tragedy that a father and his two kids accidentally drowned in their backyard pool.

Family members say Jean Wesley Fontus, 41, his 5-year-old daughter Emmie, and 2-year-old son Tyler died Thursday after they were found unresponsive at their Hollywood home.

"They had so much life, so much energy," said Chanessa Ware, a family friend.

Emmie had an infectious smile, Tyler was playful, and Wes loved to see his kids enjoy life, Ware recalled.

"Just dedicated to his family — he loved them," Ware said.

A family is in mourning after a father and his two young children drown in a pool at their Hollywood home.

Police say they received a frantic 911 call from the mother Thursday after she found her husband and two kids unresponsive in the pool.

"It’s a tragedy nobody should have to go through," said neighbor Shelli Mihalko.

It’s the second incident in South Florida involving children who died in accidental drowning within days.

A 4-year-old with special needs drowned in a canal over the weekend after he walked out the front door of his home in Homestead and disappeared.

Last year, nearly 100 children died from drowning in Florida.

This article tagged under:

Hollywooddrowning
