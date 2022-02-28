Loved Ones Remember Father, Kids Who Drowned in Hollywood Pool

A family is still coming to grips with an unimaginable tragedy that a father and his two kids accidentally drowned in their backyard pool.
Family members say Jean Wesley Fontus, 41, his 5-year-old daughter Emmie, and 2-year-old son Tyler died Thursday after they were found unresponsive at their Hollywood home.
"They had so much life, so much energy," said Chanessa Ware, a family friend.
Emmie had an infectious smile, Tyler was playful, and Wes loved to see his kids enjoy life, Ware recalled.
"Just dedicated to his family — he loved them," Ware said.
Police say they received a frantic 911 call from the mother Thursday after she found her husband and two kids unresponsive in the pool.
"It’s a tragedy nobody should have to go through," said neighbor Shelli Mihalko.
It’s the second incident in South Florida involving children who died in accidental drowning within days.
A 4-year-old with special needs drowned in a canal over the weekend after he walked out the front door of his home in Homestead and disappeared.
Last year, nearly 100 children died from drowning in Florida.