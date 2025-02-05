‘Never experienced pain like this': Loved ones remember father killed in Oakland Park

Family and friends are remembering a father who was murdered in Oakland Park last Friday.

33-year-old Alexander Davis was a son, brother and a father who loved his 5-year-old and 6-month-old girls.

“I never experienced pain like this before,” Davis’ sister, Latonya Martin, said. “For this to happen to someone like Alex, I can't describe the pain that we're in.”

Davis’ family and friends say he knew how to make you laugh.

“He'll walk into a room and dance with an older person to try and get an introvert to talk,” Martin said. “That was him, he was the light of the party, he was the light of everything, he was just that person.”

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday in Oakland Park. NBC6's Cherney Amhara reports

Broward Sheriff’s Detectives say 22-year-old Calvin Dials shot Davis several times outside Dials’ home in Oakland Park on Jan. 31.

Davis died at the hospital. Detectives located Dials nearby and arrested him. The arrest report says Dials admitted he instigated the fight and shot Davis.

Latonya Martin says her brother was with his fiancé, who shares a child with the accused shooter. An arrest warrant says the fiancé was dropping off their child when things turned violent.

Davis' death is not only affecting his family, but his best friends.

“He just did everything the right way,” Dawon Payne said.

“He just made sure his family was straight, made sure my family was straight,” Quinton Roper said.

“Alex was our brother,” Devin Scott said.

Davis’ family and friends are searching for answers and justice.

“I want him to suffer how we're suffering, I want him to feel the pain that we're feeling,” Martin said.

Dials is in the Broward County main jail with no bond.

A GoFundMe was established for Davis' funeral expenses.