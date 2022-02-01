Loved Ones Remember Man Killed in North Miami Crash as Police Make Arrest

Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that killed a passenger and left car parts strewn all over the street in North Miami.

The crash happened early Monday morning at the intersection of NW 7th Avenue and 119th Street, North Miami Police said.

Jahmel James Minott Jr. faces multiple charges in the fatal crash, including leaving the scene of a crash and vehicular homicide in a reckless manner.

Loved ones identified the victim as Fabian Gonzalez, who was a passenger in a red and white Dodge.

“I’m gonna miss everything about him,” said a close friend who spoke to NBC 6 via phone.

He was among many who gathered for a vigil Monday night and set up a makeshift memorial in honor of Gonzalez. Candles, flowers and balloons now mark the spot where he died.

"It’s still not processing completely. I still feel I’m going to get a text message or call from him at any moment," the friend said.

Police are investigating a car crash in North Miami that left at least one person dead. NBC 6's Victor Jorges reports

North Miami Police say speed was a factor in the crash and they’re investigating if the cars might have been drag racing. In addition to killing Gonzalez, the crash sent another man to the hospital and left a third person with minor injuries.

Gonzalez's family and friends say he was in the car that night because he was considering buying that red and white Dodge.

“The guy driving crashed, got out the car, and ran," the friend said.

Police are still investigating the incident.