Low Humidity, Cooler Temps for South Florida as Halloween Treat

The temperature in Miami has dropped below 70° for the first time since April 16th this morning and a lot of folks are even cooler than that.

Winds have now fully shifted to the northwest but have also become much lighter.

With low humidity and lots of sunshine, this will be the perfect Halloween we’ve been promising. Expect a high of 82°.

Comfortable humidity will continue for the next couple of days before we see the humidity and rain chances tick up Thursday through Saturday ahead of what might be an even stronger cold front next Saturday.

The early call for next Sunday is even cooler and drier air than today…Stay tuned!

