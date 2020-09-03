Miami-Dade

Low Rain Chances Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Wetter Weekend

Rain chances drop a bit more Friday before rising later this weekend

Most of South Florida is not going to be needing their umbrellas for the rest of the work week - but don't put them in the closet just yet with the rain picking up across the area starting this weekend.

The big story is the heat! Temperatures early Thursday were in the mid-80s and it looks like we will be breaking more morning records for warmth.

This is only part of the story. Humidity is sky high as well. We've been looking at feels like temperatures in the mid-90s to 100 early Thursday and you know these numbers will go higher during the afternoon.

Rain chances remain low, on the order of about 20%. Any rain we do get will likely be during the first half of the day.

Rain chances drop a bit more Friday before rising later this weekend. You'll notice the breeze sticking around too. The best chance for rain looks to be early next week.

