Lower Rain Chances Monday Across South Florida Before Increasing Mid-Week

South Florida will see a slight break from the wet weather to start the work week, but it will be short lived with rain chances picking up in the coming days.

Look for mostly morning spotty showers and a storm with most of the action west of us by Monday afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs near 90 degrees and feels like temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You'll notice a slight breeze near the coast.

Our pattern shifts just a touch for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will still see a few spotty showers early each day, but afternoon storms will be around as well.

Rain chances will drift lower again Thursday and Friday and we will see a return to drier afternoons too. Highs will top out in the low 90s.

Taking a peek into the weekend, rain chances will remain low as storms push more to the afternoon yet again. Expect hot low to mid-90s each afternoon.