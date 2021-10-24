South Florida

Lower Rain Chances Sunday with Isolated Storms Beginning in Afternoon

We are lowering today’s rain chances a bit and shifting the focus to dinner time, meaning much of the day for much of the area will be ‘mainly’ dry, with only isolated storms.

After 4 PM will be our best rain chances with the focus on about 6-7 PM with 50% coverage.

That being said, where it rains, it can be very heavy with tropical moisture in place, and isolated flooding is possible.

Expect a very humid high of 86°.

Rain chances pop up to 70% Monday then drop to 10-20% Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will be wet out ahead of Friday’s cold front.

The early call is for morning rain Friday followed by gradually drier air moving in throughout the day.

Saturday looks gorgeous with lower humidity except in the Keys where a few showers will hold on.

Halloween Sunday will be sunny and cooler with refreshing humidity. Lows will begin in the 60s and some folks may enjoy highs in the 70s!

