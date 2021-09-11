college football 2021

Lucky Cat: Falling Feline Gets Saved at Miami Football Game

The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck

By Tim Reynolds

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The most notable catch in Saturday in during the game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field.

Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.

“They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it but they were scaring it downward,” said Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder who with his wife Kimberly brings the flag to each home game. “It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon.’”

Local

9/11 anniversary 3 hours ago

9/11 Remembrance Events Held in Las Olas and FLL Airport

9/11 anniversary 23 hours ago

South Florida Woman Turns Loss at 9/11 Into a Way to Help Keep People on Their Feet

That’s when the Cromers unhooked the flag from the ties they use to keep it on a railing and hoped for the best. The petrified cat fell, bounced a bit off the flag and eventually was secured by some in the nearby student section before being brought away by stadium security workers.

The cat was not showing any signs of injury. The Cromers, other than a spilled beverage and getting sprayed by the dangling cat, were otherwise fine.

“Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game,” Kimberly Cromer said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college football 2021Hard Rock Stadiummiami hurricanes
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us