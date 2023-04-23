‘Lucky Me': Man Grazed by Bullet During Phone Robbery Shooting in NE Miami-Dade

A man was grazed by a bullet after a gunman who stole his cellphone opened fire on him in northeast Miami-Dade Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near 290 Northeast 167th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim told officers that the gunman approached him and demanded the phone.

When he refused to give up the phone, the gunman opened fire, grazing the victim. He was treated at the scene by fire rescue.

The victim, Shaul Shamai, said he'd gotten a flat tire on his Tesla and was waiting for AAA when the gunman approached.

“He said to me 'give me your phone.' He was standing half a feet from me," Shamai said. “Automatically I say 'no' and I stand up with the phone and then when I start to stand up he grab my phone and he shot me in the leg.”

Shamai said the robber got away with the phone, but he still feels lucky.

“Lucky me, it was not so hard. Lucky me. I was born today again," he said. “For a phone, to shoot and kill a person, this is wrong. I feel it’s disgusting, it is unbelievable what’s going on! For a phone!"

About an hour an earlier, a man was shot near Northwest 143rd Street and 7th Avenue, police said.

A witness said it happened outside a smoke shop.

According to Miami-Dade Police, North Miami Police found the victim in their jurisdiction with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

“I dont know if it was an argument or what but I heard two shots and saw a man laying in the middle of the street," witness Calvin Collin said.

It's unclear what led to that shooting.

Both shootings remained under investigation.