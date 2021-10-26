Ludlam Trail Breaks Ground in Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces held a groundbreaking ceremony for Ludlam Trail on Tuesday. The path will span over five miles from the Miami International Airport to Dadeland Mall, alongside the former Florida East Coast Railway.

Tuesday's event welcomed members of the county commission to celebrate the project, which has been more than eight years in the making. Commissioner Rebecca Sosa has been instrumental in the development of the trail since 2013, when she says it was just a vision.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was also on-hand for the ceremony.

"It's a long, long park so it'll be uninterrupted. It will go over the major roadways. It will be beautifully landscaped for walking, running, strolling with children, with dogs," said Levine Cava.

The Ludlam Trail will create a shared-use trail with dedicated pathways for biking, walking and running to encourage active lifestyles and promote the use of non-motorized transportation.

The project began as a way to clean up green spaces in the county and enhance connectivity to schools, parks, transit, residences, and places to shop and dine. It is set to form part of the “Miami Loop” in the county’s network of bikeways, which also includes Perimeter Trail, the Miami River Greenway and the Underline/East Coast Greenway

With construction starting in two years, the county has already spent over $25 million and the project has an estimated cost of $80 million.