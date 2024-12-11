Luxury real estate brokers the Alexander brothers arrested in Miami Beach sex assault case

Luxury real estate brokers the Alexander brothers have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in South Florida and New York, authorities said.
Oren Alexander and his twin brother Alon Alexander were arrested following a joint investigation into sexual assault allegations occurring on Miami Beach, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said their brother Tal Alexander was also arrested.
In multiple civil lawsuits filed in New York this year, multiple women accused one or more of the brothers of alleged sexul assaults and batteries.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon with Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones to give more details on the arrests.
Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of Official, a luxury real estate firm with offices in Miami and New York and that also operates in the Hamptons and Aspen.
In 2019, they brokered the sale of a $50 million property on Indian Creek Island, known as "Billionaire Bunker," then a record for the most expensive home sold in Miami-Dade.
The island is home to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who last year reportedly bought a $79 million mansion just two months after buying a neighboring estate for $68 million, as well as other A-list celebrities like NFL legend Tom Brady, singer Julio Iglesias, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
