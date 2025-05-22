Lyft driver accused of keeping passenger in car and later stalking her: Police

A rideshare driver was arrested after investigators say he kept a passenger in his car, initially did not take her home, and then later stalked her.

Wadson Desir, 46, faces charges of false imprisonment and stalking, according to an arrest report.

Earlier this month, a woman ordered a Lyft to take her home from her job at Starbucks in Homestead, investigators said.

At some point during the ride, she realized her driver, Desir, wasn't following the directions to take her home. She told investigators Lyft sent her notifications, including to call the police if she did not feel safe.

When the woman told her driver he was going to wrong way, Desir "laughed" and stated he had made a "wrong turn," the report said.

The woman told detectives she was afraid and even called her boyfriend to tell him to monitor her location.

When Desir got to her community, he demanded she give him her phone, the report said. When the woman tried to get out of the car, it was locked, so she gave the home her cell.

Desir put his number in her phone and called his phone, so he could have her number, the report said. He then unlocked the doors and she was able to get out.

Days later, Desir came back to the woman's job, walked up to the door, and waved his phone at her, the report said.

According to the arrest report, Starbucks has a collaboration with Lyft for their employees to get free rides to and from work. NBC6 has reached out to the rideshare company for a statement about what happened.