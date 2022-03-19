Miami-Dade

Lyft Driver Treated After Being Attacked by Passengers in Miami

Miami Police said the incident took place near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 35th Street

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning incident in Miami in which a driver for the ride-sharing service Lyft was assaulted by three passengers.

Miami Police said the incident took place near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 35th Street, finding the driver with blood on his face and hand from the attack.

Officers determined the driver was assaulted by the passengers, who fled the scene and have not been found. The driver was treated at the scene and not identified.

Police did not release information on the alleged attackers. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeLyftAssault
